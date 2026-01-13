JRPG-Inspired Cross Reverie Launches in 2026 - News

Developer Sinxsoft announced the JRPG-inspired title, Cross Reverie, will launch for PC via Steam in 2026. A console version is also planned following the PC release. A demo will be available in February.

A JRPG-inspired title, Cross Reverie takes away from the genre’s greatest to provide a unique experience revolving around character development, tactical battles and replay value.

Features

Story revolving around eight characters with multiple replays and ending possibilities

Strategical turn-based battle system with combination attacks, elemental weakness, finishers and more

Different playstyles made possible through unique character abilities, weapon skills and stigma customization

Top-down exploration of field maps and dungeons

Story

An island shrouded in myths and legends, Talesford is home to the mystical ancients and divine being, The Dreamer. Every 100 years, the Island is host to an old ritual, The Trial of the Ancients where exceptional contestants from each of Xylera's four nations are summoned to take part in trials that will test their mettle. Only those who prove themselves will gain the Dreamer's favor and have the one wish they desire, fulfilled.

The Trial of Nightmare

But as they soon find out, this year's trial will turn out to be unlike any other. As the eight combatants lay their hopes and dreams on the line, their worse nightmare becomes reality as an entity, known only as The Shadow, takes over and changes the rules of the game...

