GameStop to Close Hundreds of Stores as CEO Aims $35 Billion Payout - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 676 Views
GameStop is reportedly set to close hundreds of stores as CEO Ryan Cohen is looking for a $35 billion payout in performance-based stock options.
There are reports online from people posting their local GameStop has closed or will be closing soon with some stores offering a 20 percent trade-in bonus for a limited time as compensation.
"This store is closed effective 1/8/26," reads a sign on the door of one GameStop. "Thank you for being a loyal GameStop customer."
A blog that is keeping track of closures is currently claiming 470 stores are closing or are already closed. This is nearly 25 percent of the 2,091 stores that were open in December in the US.
Thanks, IGN.
Standalone game retailers seem to be on their last legs. I can’t speak for the US but in the UK they are pretty much all gone.
If I go back even 15 years you have big ones like Game and Gamestation and a few smaller ones like Grainger Games. Plus places like Blockbuster, HMV, Argos and Tesco would stock them as well. Even 10 years ago most of those places were still going.
Now Gamestation and Grangier Games are gone. Neither Tesco or HMV sell games anymore. Game, despite technically still being the largest video game retailer in the country is only a concession within Sports Direct.
I wonder is GameStop is facing a similar fate over in the US. I did think they’d have $35 billion to hand to payout.
They don't have that much money to hand out lol. It's stock-based. So it's completely dependent on how high their stock prices go. A good way to do that? Shutdown a ton of stores lol. Company isn't actually paying him that money.
Still, I think it's terrible that executives have incentives like this because they'll do whatever it takes to manipulate the company's stock price in order to get payouts of this caliber.
471 stores ? O_o that sounds like alot.
Seeing that Gamestop destroys old games and boxart and manuals. I await when Gamestop goes out of business. Fuck them. 20 years since I was a manager there and some of those horrible practices never went away.
Gamestop is also closing down EB Games in New Zealand.
They scaled back Australian operations and shut down a heap of stores, but retained profitable outlets a few years back.
Sadly their approach of high Prices has not retained customer loyalty as the industry shifted to a digital distributed world... I am still a Physical-only guy with consoles, but EB Games is the last place I will give my money, I rather support Gamesmen (Independent) or another Australian retailer rather than an American-based behemoth who is out to fleece people.
Australia first.
where is the outrage? we must boycott!! J/K good for him if he pulls in that kind of money