GameStop to Close Hundreds of Stores as CEO Aims $35 Billion Payout - News

posted 4 hours ago

GameStop is reportedly set to close hundreds of stores as CEO Ryan Cohen is looking for a $35 billion payout in performance-based stock options.

There are reports online from people posting their local GameStop has closed or will be closing soon with some stores offering a 20 percent trade-in bonus for a limited time as compensation.

"This store is closed effective 1/8/26," reads a sign on the door of one GameStop. "Thank you for being a loyal GameStop customer."

A blog that is keeping track of closures is currently claiming 470 stores are closing or are already closed. This is nearly 25 percent of the 2,091 stores that were open in December in the US.

