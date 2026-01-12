Call of Duty Could Be Coming Soon to Switch 2, According to Dataminder - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and Nintendo signed an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years when Microsoft was in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

As of the time of writing no Call of Duty games have been announced to be coming to the Switch 2. However, newly discovered information from a dataminer posted on social media claims the franchise could be coming to the Switch 2 in the near future.

A recent update to Call of Duty in the PlatformFamily section now makes mention of "NINTENDO," alongside SONY, STEAM, MICROSOFT, UBICONNECT, and BNET. There is also the mention of "na" under Nintendo, which likely refers to Nintendo Account as it is mentioned alongside xbl (Xbox Live) and psn (PlayStation Network).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net in November 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles