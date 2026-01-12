By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty Could Be Coming Soon to Switch 2, According to Dataminder

Call of Duty Could Be Coming Soon to Switch 2, According to Dataminder - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 502 Views

Microsoft and Nintendo signed an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for 10 years when Microsoft was in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

As of the time of writing no Call of Duty games have been announced to be coming to the Switch 2. However, newly discovered information from a dataminer posted on social media claims the franchise could be coming to the Switch 2 in the near future.

A recent update to Call of Duty in the PlatformFamily section now makes mention of "NINTENDO," alongside SONY, STEAM, MICROSOFT, UBICONNECT, and BNET. There is also the mention of "na" under Nintendo, which likely refers to Nintendo Account as it is mentioned alongside xbl (Xbox Live) and psn (PlayStation Network).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net in November 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
The Fury (3 hours ago)

2.5 years into a 10 year deal or start of it?

  • 0
trunkswd The Fury (3 hours ago)

Probably the start of 10 years, but given Microsoft releasing more and more games on other platforms I expect Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms as long as they are still releasing them.

  • 0
The Fury trunkswd (1 hour ago)

True indeed, Xbox as a business has changed a lot since ABK buyout.

  • 0
Pemalite The Fury (49 minutes ago)

As it should. They are making more money... They aren't chasing a $6 trillion dollar market cap for shits and giggles.

  • 0