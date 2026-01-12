Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sales Top 10 Million Units - News

/ 477 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from eight million sold as of July 2024.

"10 million adventurers strong," said the publisher. "Thank you for living the story of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The journey isn’t over yet."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2020, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2021, for the PlayStation 5 in January 2023, and for the Xbox Series X|S in February 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles