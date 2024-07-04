Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sales Top 8 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 309 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold over eight million units worldwide.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2020, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2021, for the PlayStation 5 in January 2023, and for the Xbox Series X|S in February 2023.
Over 8 millions of you have shown your support for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT.— Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 4, 2024
Thank you for helping us reach this great milestone – we hope you look forward to what’s coming next! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/c8TnMYbW0o
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I really want to know how much the DBZ series has sold all together. Wiki says 66.5M & VGCharts say 69.99M. I think the true number is way more than that because the Wiki statistics haven't been updated in about 10 years lol. I would love to see statistics completely reassessed by Bandai-Namco or Shueisha themselves. I bet it's surpassed 100M by now.
The majority of our "series" sales are just combining all of the available sales numbers together, unless a publisher/developer has revealed the actual total series sales.