Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sales Top 8 Million Units

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold over eight million units worldwide.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2020, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2021, for the PlayStation 5 in January 2023, and for the Xbox Series X|S in February 2023.

Over 8 millions of you have shown your support for DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT.



Thank you for helping us reach this great milestone – we hope you look forward to what’s coming next! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/c8TnMYbW0o — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 4, 2024

