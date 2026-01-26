Most Anticipated Game of 2026 - Article

posted 1 hour ago

If 2025 has taught us anything it's that the games you look forward to don't always end up as your big winners, due in part to only three games from last year's shortlist actually releasing and in other part to some big sleeper hits stepping up to the plate. But, of course, that won't stop us from looking forward just the same. Here are the most promising titles of 2026, that we know of.

The Shortlist:

Resident Evil Requiem



Marvel's Wolverine



Grand Theft Auto VI



Saros



Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave



The Runner-Up:

Grand Theft Auto VI

For the second year in a row Grand Theft Auto VI has to settle for being the second Most Anticipated Game here on the VGChartz. The industry might scoff at that, but we all have our quirks. Regardless of who you are there's no denying that this is the game all eyes are on next year. The only question is how many sales records it will break both before and after it releases. That is, if Rockstar doesn't delay the game again to get another shot at the Most Anticipated title. You know they want to.

The Winner:

Resident Evil Requiem

Leon Kennedy is back; need I say more? Well, alright, if you insist: Resident Evil Requiem is looking to blend old and new for a series that has been praised for both. The dark atmosphere of newer titles is being mixed with the addition of a third person perspective and glorious hair from days of yonder, and if that isn't something to be excited about I don't know what is.

