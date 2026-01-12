Best Racing Game of 2025 - Article

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Unlike RPG and Action-Adventure, two genres that deliver multiple GotY candidates year after year, Racing is something of a feast or famine situation. Luckily, 2025 was a feast year, due primarily to Nintendo's latest hybrid console. All four games on the shortlist appeared on Switch 2; heck, three of them are exclusives. Shin'en, no stranger to Nintendo hardware, once again punched above its weight class with the slick futuristic racer Fast Fusion. Masahiro Sakurai reconfirmed his auteur status with Kirby Air Riders, an unexpectedly deep and content-rich racer with more than a little fighting game DNA in it. Nintendo EPD made a big splash at the launch of Switch 2 with Mario Kart World, which obliterated the spatial boundaries of the franchise. And Sonic Team raised the stakes with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, thanks to an inventive travel ring mechanic.

The Shortlist:



Fast Fusion

Kirby Air Riders

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The Runner-Up:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has a lot going for it. For starters, it benefits from speedy, nimble, arcade-like gameplay. For another, the game offers many avenues to customize vehicles — whether cosmetically via paint and decals or mechanically via gadgets and parts — which promotes a sense of player agency unusual for the karting sub-genre. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the "CrossWorlds" gimmick, which allows racers to choose a portal to a different world in the middle of a race, makes everything that much more dynamic and unpredictable.

The Winner:



Mario Kart World

Knowing that it would be next to impossible to top Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at its own game, the developers at Nintendo decided to switch gears with Mario Kart World, delivering an ambitious interconnected open world in which the barriers typical of the series fall away. The results are extraordinary. Traditional tracks are now connected to one another by dirt roads, highways, rivers, deserts, oceans, forests, etc., which provides a sense of continuity and connectivity that radically changes the feel of the game. Each cup is more substantial, more visually and texturally diverse, and far more immersive.

But that's just part of the equation. To ensure that players can fully explore and experience all the corners and surfaces of this vast open world, the development team introduced new mechanics like grinding, charge-jumping, and wall-jumping that significantly raise the skill ceiling for the franchise. In a way, for those who know how to leverage its tools and squeeze through its shortcuts, Mario Kart World is a racing-platform game, as strange as that sounds. When all these structural and mechanical changes combine with bouncy, beautiful graphics and a phenomenal soundtrack, you're left with the finest racer of 2025.

More Articles