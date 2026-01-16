Best Remaster of 2025 - Article

A lot of video game enthusiasts complain about remasters, but I think they're missing the forest for the trees. The video game industry sees thousands upon thousands of games released each and every year; who cares if a handful are remasters of old games? If anything, they're a net positive. They shine a spotlight on underplayed games of yesteryear or bring old classics to the attention of a brand new generation. That's certainly the case with this year's shortlist, which includes a graphical overhaul of the legendary action-RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion; an expanded remaster of fan-favorite Final Fantasy Tactics; a return visit to 1930s Tokyo in Raidou Remastered; and a second chance at stardom for one of the very finest WiiU games, Xenoblade Chronicles X.

The Shortlist:



The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

The Runner-Up:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion is one of those rare games that convincingly transports you to another world and allows you to live there for as long as you see fit. Luckily, the 2025 remaster retains that special feeling of place, along with everything else that made the original RPG so enticing: open-ended exploration; a fascinating mythology; hundreds of interesting, consequential quests; and seemingly endless character customization. And it enhances many of those things thanks to a major visual overhaul, a refreshed UI, and multiple new quality-of-life features.

The Winner:



Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

If you haven't already experienced the brilliance of Final Fantasy Tactics, now is your chance. The Ivalice Chronicles preserves everything that makes the 1997 game so legendary — an impossibly deep job system, a thematically rich narrative full of heroism and villainy, and a challenging turn-based combat framework — and makes it fuller, more lavish, and more approachable than ever before. Thanks to reworked HD graphics, new voice acting, and several important modern amenities, it's ideal for those who've worn their PlayStation discs to dust and for those who've yet to set foot in Ivalice.

