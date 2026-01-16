By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Adventure Game of 2025

by Lee Mehr, posted January 16th

Best RPG of 2025

by Mark Nielsen, posted January 14th

Best Puzzle Game of 2025

by Lee Mehr, posted January 14th

Best Simulation Game of 2025

by Craig S, posted January 13th
Best Remaster of 2025

Best Remaster of 2025 - Article

by Evan Norris , posted 2 hours ago / 427 Views

A lot of video game enthusiasts complain about remasters, but I think they're missing the forest for the trees. The video game industry sees thousands upon thousands of games released each and every year; who cares if a handful are remasters of old games? If anything, they're a net positive. They shine a spotlight on underplayed games of yesteryear or bring old classics to the attention of a brand new generation. That's certainly the case with this year's shortlist, which includes a graphical overhaul of the legendary action-RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion; an expanded remaster of fan-favorite Final Fantasy Tactics; a return visit to 1930s Tokyo in Raidou Remastered; and a second chance at stardom for one of the very finest WiiU games, Xenoblade Chronicles X.

   

The Shortlist:

     

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

    

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

 

    

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

    

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

      

      

       

The Runner-Up:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion is one of those rare games that convincingly transports you to another world and allows you to live there for as long as you see fit. Luckily, the 2025 remaster retains that special feeling of place, along with everything else that made the original RPG so enticing: open-ended exploration; a fascinating mythology; hundreds of interesting, consequential quests; and seemingly endless character customization. And it enhances many of those things thanks to a major visual overhaul, a refreshed UI, and multiple new quality-of-life features.

    

     

     

The Winner:

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

If you haven't already experienced the brilliance of Final Fantasy Tactics, now is your chance. The Ivalice Chronicles preserves everything that makes the 1997 game so legendary — an impossibly deep job system, a thematically rich narrative full of heroism and villainy, and a challenging turn-based combat framework — and makes it fuller, more lavish, and more approachable than ever before. Thanks to reworked HD graphics, new voice acting, and several important modern amenities, it's ideal for those who've worn their PlayStation discs to dust and for those who've yet to set foot in Ivalice.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Leynos (2 hours ago)

Raidou and Xenoblade X are so fucking good. Both improved on the original games in mechanics as well. X added new story content at the end.

  • +3
method114 Leynos (2 hours ago)

Nice to here. I really want to try Raidou it's on my wishlist but lord only know when I'll get to it. Honest every single game on this list I want to play minus Xenoblade.

  • +2
Trentonater (1 hour ago)

tbh oblivion still runs far too poorly to be considered.

  • +2
eddy7eddy (47 minutes ago)

Still Can't believe how Wii U could run Xenoblade Chronicles X

  • +1
2zosteven (43 minutes ago)

all great choices! i still ant believe this is a category

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

System Shock 2 was an amazing remaster too!

  • 0