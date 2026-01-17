Best Compilation of 2025 - Article

Video game fans don't often arrive at a consensus on what constitutes a great game, but they do agree on a few fundamental things: value, convenience, and game preservation. Well, look no further than video game compilations, which offer all three.

This past year, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 made it so you could enjoy several legendary fighting games without booting up your Dreamcast or tracking down a dusty arcade. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection artfully compiled multiple franchise installments, including the "WaveNet" version of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, which was previously considered lost. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 marked the first official re-release of Super Mario Galaxy 2, which was conspicuously absent from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection back in 2020. And Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered offered three enhanced games for a fraction of the cost of a modern "AAA" title.

The Shortlist:



Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

The Runner-Up:

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Digital Eclipse does it again. The studio has been making some of the best anthologies in the market for 10 years now, a pattern that continues with Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. The package has everything you'd want in a collection: an extensive list of games, both popular and obscure; quality-of-life upgrades to make those games as accessible and customizable as possible; modern features, in this instance online multiplayer with rollback netcode; and bonus content to bring everything to life, in this case a fascinating interactive documentary about how the games came to be.

The Winner:



Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

While it doesn't have the bells and whistles associated with other games on the shortlist, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has something the others don't: two of the very best games of all time. Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel remain towering accomplishments in the 3D platforming genre, all these years later. And they play and look even better now, thanks to improved textures and image quality (particularly on Switch 2), an Assist Mode to make the game more approachable for younger players, and brand new Storybook chapters that flesh out an already sweet, sentimental story.

