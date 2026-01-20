Best Original Music Score of 2025 - Article

/ 483 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

2025 was a year filled with incredible original video game scores, from some of the biggest names in the industry to small indie outfits, it seemed like you couldn't go a week without coming across a new game with amazing music in it. Still, only a handful can make it to the final selection, leaving many exceptional soundtracks out of the running, but that happens every year, and all the remaining games certainly deserve their spot in the final five.

The Shortlist:

Mario Kart World



(Composers: Atsuko Asahi, Maasa Miyoshi, Takuhiro Honda, Yutaro Takakuwa)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Composer: Christopher Larkin)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Composers: Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier)

Donkey Kong Bananza

(Composer: Naoto Kubo)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

(Composers: Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell)

The Runner-Up:

Mario Kart World

The score for Mario Kart World feels almost like a celebration of the music of the whole series, as the game features over 200 rearranged versions of various tracks from earlier Mario Kart titles. Of course, that's not all the score consists of, as there are also numerous entirely new pieces composed specifically for this game, and they are genuinely some of the best pieces of music the franchise has ever seen. This also marked the first time in the series that Nintendo collaborated with composers from outside the company, and that clearly paid off handsomely judging by the quality of this score.

The Winner:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

I can't help but feel that the winner of this award was a bit of a foregone conclusion this year. No other game in 2025 has placed quite as much emphasis on its musical presentation as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and the care that was put into the game's music over its five-year-development shows in all the small details; in the recurring leitmotifs for different characters and locations, in the mixing of different genres together, and in the sheer weight of the emotions the music elicits in the listener. The score is an absolute triumph, and will likely be remembered for a very long time to come.

More Articles