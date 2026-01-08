Avowed Launches February 17 for PS5, Same Day as Anniversary Update - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced the Avowed will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 17, alongside the Anniversary Update.

The Anniversary Update will add New Game Plus, a Photo Mode, a new weapon type, changing appearance in the world, new character presets, and more Godlike feature presets.

View a new developer interview below:

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, Steam, and Battle.net, and Xbox Game Pass in February 2025.

