Towerborne Launches February 26 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Stoic announced Towerborne will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 26. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Standard Edition will be priced at $24.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be available for $29.99.

Read details on the game below:

Towerborne is an exciting side-scrolling action RPG brawler. Rise again as an Ace, an immortal warrior reborn to defend the Belfry against the darkness beyond its walls. Journey across a crumbling world, uncover the mystery of the fallen City of Numbers, and push back the corruption threatening humanity’s survival.

Features

Master the Mayhem

Experience classic combo-based brawler combat combined with a modern RPG. Customize your Ace with powerful gear, experiment with diverse combat styles, and refine your skills through relentless battles. Every fight makes you stronger, every victory opens new strategies, and every weapon reshapes your journey.

Fight Your Way

Whether you want quick pick-up-and-play sessions or intricate systems to master, Towerborne lets you choose your play style. Its fast-paced, responsive combat rewards timing and creativity, making every encounter feel fresh and challenging as you grow stronger.

Grow Stronger Together

Join forces with up to three other Aces* or venture solo with Umbra lending unique abilities to your side. Teamwork amplifies the chaos and the thrill, where synergy and strategy make the difference between victory and defeat. Rally together to fight as one.

Take an Unforgettable Journey

Towerborne expands beyond combat with a compelling Story Campaign designed to spark excitement and fuel unstoppable action. For players who crave more than battles, Towerborne‘s full story campaign brings to life the lore, characters, and stakes of the Belfry’s survival. Explore, progress, and uncover the world at your own pace and take your Ace’s journey offline then reconnect online to fight alongside friends without missing a beat.

Version 1.0 Features

A Complete Story and Final Showdown

We have an updated and complete story, a full narrative arc featuring a major antagonist, new side quests, and an overhauled Bounty Board.

Who’s the Boss? – We’ve added two new bosses, including the big bad boss (that would be the antagonist we mentioned), lieutenants, and umbra enemies.

Fully Reworked Difficulty System

We’ve added an entirely new difficulty system, a complete rebalance of the game, and a new ‘Brutal’ difficulty for those who enjoy breaking controllers and swearing at their screens.

Map It Out

We’ve reworked and reimagined the World Map and added a new coastal biome.

New Encounters and Combat Challenges

We’ve added new gear and player abilities, a new Forge system with the ability to modify, upgrade, and re-roll stats

Is there more?

Yes, there’s more! We have new music from the man/myth/maestro Austin Wintory, a bunch of quality of life and bug fixes, no more cosmetic purchasing—you can acquire all cosmetics free through gameplay, we added a TON of new cosmetics, and we’ve included multiple save slots and the ability to import your current character and associated loot.

