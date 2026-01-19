Best Indie Game of 2025 - Article

2025 was a big year for highly anticipated indies. The mythical Hollow Knight: Silksong finally released, the anticipated follow-up Hades II left Early Access, and the infinity project Deltarune finally reached the halfway mark. The latter unfortunately has an award allergy and could not be here today (maybe next time), but there were a lot of superb indies to celebrate last year, so let's get right into it.

The Shortlist:

Hades II



Fast Fusion



Shujinkou



Hollow Knight: Silksong



BALL x PIT



The Runner-Up:

Hades II

With Supergiant Games' previous track record of creating original games each time, a sequel to Hades was perhaps not something everybody expected, but that didn't stop it from happening and turning out to be pretty damn successful. It's a glorious roguelike, with fantastic combat and fun customization, with another heavy and amusing dose of Greek mythology. Is there enough drama left in the underworld for a third entry? Realistically, yes.

The Winner:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Winning 2025's Best Indie award we have a game that didn't even make the Most Anticipated shortlist last year because nobody really believed it was finally coming. And yet there it was. Like its predecessor, Hollow Knight: Silksong asks a lot of its player both in terms of their skill and patience, but the grandiose splendour of its world, excellent boss fights, and extremely satisfying combat make it worth the commitment. It's been a hell of a journey to get here, and a hell of a journey is exactly what it is.

