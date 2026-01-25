Best Surprise of 2025 - Article

Sometimes everything turns out as expected and you sit in your chair stroking your cat with a satisfied smirk like a supervillain. Other times things surprise you. Sometimes those things are games and sometimes that surprise is a positive one. 2025 had a few cases like that thankfully, where something flew in from left field and turned out much better than people expected. Those are the games we're here to talk about today.

The Shortlist:

Dispatch



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Kirby Air Riders



Silent Hill f



Blue Prince



The Runner-Up:

Kirby Air Riders

When people where theory crafting what video game legend Mr. Masahira Sakurai was up to after his more or less official retirement from the Smash Bros. franchise, I don't think a sequel to a Kirby spin-off that last appeared on the GameCube was anyone's first guess. Top five maybe, knowing Sakurai, but not first. But not only did that turn out to be exactly what he was making, it also turned out to be pretty damn good. It's always refreshing to get a modern rendition that takes an old concept to new heights, and also a real treat to see Nintendo acknowledging that other racing games can co-exist with colossus that is Mario Kart. Now about that new F-Zero game...

The Winner:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Let me just start out by stating for the record that Clair Obscur was my original pick for Most Anticipated Game last year... before it lost out in the preliminary vote. Even if it did show promise beforehand, there's certainly no denying that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a surprise; a surprisingly ambitious game from a small studio, a surprising critical success, a surprising hit with a wide audience, and featuring a surprising plot with twists and turns. It turns out the French are surprisingly good at making Japanese RPGs and that is most certainly... well, surprising.

