Best RPG of 2025

If there's one genre you can almost always rely on to put out at least a few solid titles each year it's the RPG genre. Whether it's CRPGs, WRPGs, JRPGs, ARPGs, or MMORPGs, there are a lot of subgenres with rich histories and confusing abbreviations, and each of them brings something worthwhile to the table. This year in particular was a bit of an interesting one since it had no brand new entries in the really long-running, genre-defining series like Final Fantasy or SoulsBorneRing to step in and steal the show. Instead, our shortlist consists mainly of much more unique titles within the genre, but they're certainly no less deserving for that.

The Shortlist:

Digimon Story: Time Stranger



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



The Runner-Up:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

When the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance released back in 2018 it didn't set the world on fire but did manage to gather a cult following because of how ambitious and different it was from anything else out there. Seven years later, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II succeeded on a much grander scale, winning over fans and newcomers alike by polishing up the formula while still remaining deeply true to its unique historical roots and realism. If you've ever wanted Red Dead Redemption II set in the Middle Ages, with a heavier focus on RPG mechanics, then this was certainly your year.

The Winner:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A possible candidate for most obvious award of the year, there was probably never any doubt that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would take home this one. When a game learns from the best, like Persona and Elden Ring, and manages to win over both critics and millions of players with exquisite music, likeable characters, engaging combat, and stunning visuals, it's difficult to compete with, and it's hard to argue this spot isn't well earned. For those who come after.

