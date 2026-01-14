By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Puzzle Game of 2025

by Lee Mehr, posted January 14th

Best Simulation Game of 2025

by Craig S, posted January 13th

Best Strategy Game of 2025

by Craig S, posted January 13th

Best Racing Game of 2025

by Evan Norris, posted January 12th
Best RPG of 2025

Best RPG of 2025 - Article

by Mark Nielsen , posted 2 hours ago / 293 Views

If there's one genre you can almost always rely on to put out at least a few solid titles each year it's the RPG genre. Whether it's CRPGs, WRPGs, JRPGs, ARPGs, or MMORPGs, there are a lot of subgenres with rich histories and confusing abbreviations, and each of them brings something worthwhile to the table. This year in particular was a bit of an interesting one since it had no brand new entries in the really long-running, genre-defining series like Final Fantasy or SoulsBorneRing to step in and steal the show. Instead, our shortlist consists mainly of much more unique titles within the genre, but they're certainly no less deserving for that.

   

The Shortlist:

   

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

   

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

  

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  

       

   

The Runner-Up:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

When the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance released back in 2018 it didn't set the world on fire but did manage to gather a cult following because of how ambitious and different it was from anything else out there. Seven years later, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II succeeded on a much grander scale, winning over fans and newcomers alike by polishing up the formula while still remaining deeply true to its unique historical roots and realism. If you've ever wanted Red Dead Redemption II set in the Middle Ages, with a heavier focus on RPG mechanics, then this was certainly your year.

  

  

  

The Winner:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A possible candidate for most obvious award of the year, there was probably never any doubt that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would take home this one. When a game learns from the best, like Persona and Elden Ring, and manages to win over both critics and millions of players with exquisite music, likeable characters, engaging combat, and stunning visuals, it's difficult to compete with, and it's hard to argue this spot isn't well earned. For those who come after.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
firebush03 (2 hours ago)

Yeah, no surprise here lol. Very well deserved! Easily the best turn-based RPG I have ever played. Gameplay AND story were grandslams!!

It’s incredible what such a small group of indie devs were able to produce.

  • +5
mZuzek (2 hours ago)

I'm happy that Time Stranger made it in :)

  • +1
Leynos (49 minutes ago)

Meh. Raidou deserved a nomination at least.

  • 0
Alex_The_Hedgehog (2 hours ago)

Well deserved. It's a great game, and it shows that turn-based RPGs like the classic Final Fantasies still have a place in gamer's hearts.

  • 0