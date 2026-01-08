JDM: Japanese Drift Master Launches February 6 for PS5 - News

Developer Gaming Factory announced the street racing game, JDM: Japanese Drift Master, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 6 for $34.99.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the PlayStation release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

­Discover Japan’s legendary car culture in JDM: Japanese Drift Master! Take on challenging mountain roads, visit Japanese legendary drifting spots in licensed JDM cars and immerse in the story about second chances through hand-drawn manga pages. Explore an open world where every turn invites you to master the art of drift.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master will release with all of the content available on Xbox Series and PC. This includes all of the new content added since the game’s launch on Steam in May 2025, among others as well as with a plethora of bug fixes, physics updates and other gameplay adjustments.

Downloadable Content “Made in USA”

On launch day, players will also have access to the downloadable content “Made in USA,” hosting six, unlicensed vehicles, playing homage to muscle cars and the American unique drifting scene. The downloadable content will be sold for 5.99 USD.

Recent Updates on Xbox Series and PC

The Xbox Series and PC versions of the game recently received an update, introducing five new cars to the roster from the Akina family—non-licensed JDM cars, which should be more than familiar to fans of a certain manga and anime. Remaining on the subject, the game also received additional tracks for its Eurobeat radio station with some of the most beloved tracks in this music genre, including Running In The 90’s by Max Coveri and The Top by Ken Blast.

The update also brought performance optimization with shortened loading times for the Open World and Fast Travel. Rebalance of the Easy difficulty mode and some minor physics updates for the Arcade Driving model, alongside some overall bugfixes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

