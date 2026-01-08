Sci-Fi Exploration Game Nova Antarctica Launches January 29 for PC - News

Publisher PARCO GAMES and developer RexLabo announced the atmospheric science-fiction exploration game, Nova Antarctica, will launch for PC via Steam on January 29.

"Nova Antarctica began as a question: what happens to humanity when the world goes quiet?" said RexLabo game director and creator m.Hayashi. "Launching the game now feels like opening a window into a possible future—one shaped by our mistakes, our resilience, and our imagination. This game is an invitation.

"Antarctica has always fascinated me, and imagining its far future opened creative doors we just never expected. Now it belongs to the players—I hope they discover stories that feel personal, fragile, and unforgettable."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In 2900, the world has finally run out of second chances. Antarctica – once the planet’s final untouched frontier – cradles a ravaged Earth, beset by viruses, food shortages, extreme weather, and ceaseless conflicts. But, in the midst of this desolation, a mysterious signal sparks from the South Pole. A beacon of hope, perhaps? Or something far more sinister?

Nova Antarctica tells the story of a lone child drawn south by said signal, searching both for its source and for meaning, for connection in a place where the Earth itself seems to remember everything we’ve done to it. Combining survival mechanics, crafting, exploration, and the ability to befriend wildlife companions, the game challenges players to endure the world’s most unforgiving landscape whilst uncovering the secrets hidden beneath the ice.

This is, however, firmly unfamiliar territory. This is the Antarctica of the far future; reshaped by climate collapse, reclaimed by strange new ecosystems, haunted by memory, and alive with echoes from beneath the ice. This is the place where the future of both the Earth and the human race will be decided, with you at the helm.

Features:

Explore a far-future reimagining of Antarctica—a living, dynamic ecosystem shaped by centuries of change.

Discover wildlife shaped by a world altered beyond recognition.

Survive harsh conditions using tools, intuition, and fragile technology salvaged from the remnants of human civilization.

Uncover a branching narrative shaped by your decisions, your relationships to the continent’s mysteries, and the stories you leave behind.

Experience an atmospheric, meditative tone unlike most sci-fi adventures – intimate, human, and quietly haunting.

