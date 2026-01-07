By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: MachineGames is Developing Wolfenstein 3

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 681 Views

MachineGames is reportedly developing Wolfenstein 3, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden and corroborated by Kotaku.

Corden states he has heard the third entry in the Wolfenstein reboot series will launch alongside the upcoming Wolfenstein Amazon TV series.

MachineGames most recently released  Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for release later this year.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

3 Comments
Zkuq (5 hours ago)

Wasn't this practically confirmed a while ago?

SquidLord Zkuq (4 hours ago)

Not really. I think it was sort of being worked on but Indiana Jones kicked it out of development.

Zkuq SquidLord (3 hours ago)

Hmm. The previous news article about this was basically 'We Have a Story to Tell', so I guess it wasn't really confirmed. I guess as long as it makes sense financially, that's pretty much confirmation of it happening at some point - but not confirmation of it being in development.

