Rumor: MachineGames is Developing Wolfenstein 3 - News

posted 7 hours ago

MachineGames is reportedly developing Wolfenstein 3, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden and corroborated by Kotaku.

Corden states he has heard the third entry in the Wolfenstein reboot series will launch alongside the upcoming Wolfenstein Amazon TV series.

MachineGames most recently released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for release later this year.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

