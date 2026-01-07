Rumor: Blizzard to Announce New StarCraft Shooter at Blizzcon 2026 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Blizzard will reportedly announce a new StarCraft third-person shooter at BlizzCon 2026 in September, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden.

"The headline for Blizzcon 2026 is most likely going to be StarCraft," said Corden. "It was previously reported that StarCraft is getting the third-person shooter treatment, and I confirmed these rumors true via my own sources a while back."

This title was first reported on in September 2024 by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in his latest book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

