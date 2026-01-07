Rumor: Blizzard to Announce New StarCraft Shooter at Blizzcon 2026 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,031 Views
Blizzard will reportedly announce a new StarCraft third-person shooter at BlizzCon 2026 in September, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden.
"The headline for Blizzcon 2026 is most likely going to be StarCraft," said Corden. "It was previously reported that StarCraft is getting the third-person shooter treatment, and I confirmed these rumors true via my own sources a while back."
This title was first reported on in September 2024 by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in his latest book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Uh. StarCraft 3, Blizzard. That's what we want.
It's still rather sad that the best and most populous RTS game today is still StarCraft 2, 16 years after release.
Starcraft shooter sounds awesome until you remember Blizzard hasn't made a game that isn't a live service since Warcraft 3. Maybe if they followed through with Ghost back in the day, but is anybody really gonna be down for this in 2026?
True, most games since W3 launched great and has declined with time. Not that I don't still love some of them though including SC2.
Remembering that does not really change the fact that most of those games are amazing... Starcraft 2, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo 3, 4, etc... I do not see any problem with that.
I'll accept the starcraft 2 and even diablo 3 love (what was that shit with the marketplace), even if they've been seriously marred over time. But HotS and Diablo 4? What's next, Overwatch? Diablo Immortal? Warcraft Rumble? I mean lets be so for real.
Speaking plainly I'm just so over their shit. I don't care if the skinner box is good, I want them to be making tight experiences again, but they just haven't been interested in that in over 20 years. We just get Products designed to take our money for forever instead of anything interesting. Watch. That Starcraft 3 third person shooter? It'll be a WWZ/Back for Blood/Vermintide type game with endless monetization. If it turns out we get a Space Marines 2 instead, I will be so pleasantly surprised, but I seriously doubt it.
Please, Overwatch and Hots were great at launch, not everyone's cup of tea to be sure but definitely well made. I'm no fan of what happened to Overwatch further down the line but it's the multiplayer game that won most GotY awards in the last decade (yes more than It Takes Two).
Can't speak for D4 as I haven't played it yet.