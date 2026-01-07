Splitgate: Arena Reloaded Responds to Low Steam Concurrent Player Count - News

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded developer 1047 Games has responded to reporting the game is struggling due to the game reaching a daily peak of around 1,000 concurrent players on Steam.

"Steam Charts don't measure fun," said 1047 Games.

"They show one number, on one platform, at one given moment. They don't show the full picture or what it feels like to actually play, and they definitely don't capture the community that's actively helping shape what Arena Reloaded is becoming (including upcoming content like Arena Royale).

"Over the past six months, we rebuilt Splitgate from the ground up because we believe in the game, our team, and our community. The 1047 team remains committed to delivering the best version of Splitgate possible.

"To our amazing community: thank you. Your feedback and passion have helped make Arena Reloaded better every day.

"And to everyone who hasn't played yet: Arena Reloaded is free, the gameplay's the best it's ever been, and we'd love for you to jump in and form your own opinion. A lot of passionate people worked very hard on it."

Splitgate 2 released in June 2025, however, following low player count and mixed feedback the game was unlaunched a month later in order to be rebuilt.

