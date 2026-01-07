Most Played Games on PlayStation and Xbox for 2025 are Nearly Identical to 2024 - News

/ 759 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella has revealed the five most played games on PlayStation and Xbox in the US for 2025. The order of games are ranked by percent of the active panel by Circana.

The list for PlayStation in 2025 is identical to 2024, while for Xbox only the order of the top five games are different.

Top five most played games on PlayStation in 2025:

Fortnite Call of Duty Grand Theft Auto V Roblox Minecraft

Top five most played games on PlayStation in 2024:

Fortnite Call of Duty Grand Theft Auto V Roblox Minecraft

Top five most played games on Xbox in 2025:

Fortnite Call of Duty Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Roblox

Top five most played games on Xbox in 2024:

Call of Duty Fortnite Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Roblox

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles