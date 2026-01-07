Action Platformer INARI Announced for PC - News

Developer 1HP STUDIO has announced high-speed kunai action platformer, INARI, for PC via Steam. The Kickstarter campaign and a demo will launch on January 13.

View the demo trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

INARI is a high-speed kunai action platformer set in an Eastern fantasy world. You are an executioner sent to hunt down the Seven Daughters who dared defy the mighty Lord. Engage in rapid, relentless combat using kunai and instant teleportation. Face overwhelming odds with a single life.

Lightning-Fast Kunai Combat

Master kunai throws and instant teleportation to control space and momentum. Chain attacks, reposition in a split second, and carve through enemy formations without hesitation.

When Two Worlds Collide

As the dominion of the Lord begins to fracture, the seven princesses, known as the Seven Daughters, rise in defiance of the mighty Lord. Divine authority collides with the advancing technology of the Mortal Realm, pulling two forces toward a massive war. To restore order, the High Realm sends down an executioner.

Izna the Reaper

You are Izna the Reaper, an enforcer sent by the Lord himself. Your mission is simple: eliminate the Seven Daughters and reclaim their souls. Justice is not for you to question. Only the order matters.

