Umami Grove Launches January 27 for PS VR2 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Pomshine Games announced the virtual reality cooking game, Umami Grove, will launch for the PlayStation VR2 on January 27 for $19.99.

The game is currently available for PC via SteamVR and Quest.

View the PS VR2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A deliciously interactive virtual reality journey awaits! Umami Grove is a vibrant, physics-based virtual reality adventure where cooking, exploration and fun collide.

Leap, climb, duck, and swing through colorful worlds as you help adorable characters gather luscious ingredients and craft mouthwatering dishes. You’ll face creative challenges using your own hands and the environment. Pick apples from towering trees, slice mushrooms on the table, or experiment with many unexpected objects. Throwing a fish at something probably won’t solve a problem, but you won’t know until you try!

Meet a charming cast of creatures to assist, whether it’s cooking for them, helping them get back to bed, or just please stop accidentally breaking their stuff! All the while, uncover and ponder the mystery behind the ultimate prize: Golden Acorns!

From treetops to tabletops, you’ll face peril and hone your cooking skills at every turn. Get your hands dirty, literally, in this unique VR cooking adventure!

