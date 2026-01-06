Wizard101 Launches January 13 for Switch - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer KingsIsle Entertainment announced the magic school MMORPG, Wizard101, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 13 for $19.99.

The game first released for PC in September 2008, and for the the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2024.

Read details on the game below:

A dark magic has enveloped Wizard City and the many realms of The Spiral. As a new student at Ravenwood School of Magical Arts, you might just be the last hope to stop the forces threatening to upend the balance of the world. Unleash your magic and dive into the mysteries surrounding a rogue professor. As you progress through the story, the looming darkness also grows in strength, putting The Spiral at risk.

Sharpen your strategy and wield potent magic in thrilling turn-based card battles. Be sure to customize your spell deck before each encounter, and ensure you have the right cards at the right moment! Face enemies on your own or team up with friends for greater efficiency.

Additionally, wizards are encouraged to take a break from the action with various non-story-based activities! Hatch and train cute pets, craft powerful weapons and gear, reap rewards through gardening, catch rare fish, or personalize your home with castle decorations.

The Spiral is constantly expanding with new worlds, features, and adventures. Are you ready for the challenge?

Team Up for Success

Join millions of other Wizards across your adventures in The Spiral. Whether you’re looking for assistance with a challenging foe, trading valuable Treasure Cards, or hatching powerful pets, teaming up with friends can be both fun and useful.

Practice Makes Perfect

Head to the arena to prove your deckbuilding might! Improve your rank and fight to the top of the leaderboard in 1v1 or team-based battles.

A Ride Through Space and Time

Uncover secrets and explore vast worlds in an ever-expanding story. With over a thousand hours of questing content and 20 worlds to discover, there’s always a new adventure on the horizon.

Weekly Rewards

Earn incredible exclusive rewards in special, limited-time events! Events rotate weekly, and so do the rewards!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

