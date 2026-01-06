Speedball Launches January 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Rebellion Developments announced the arcade sports game, Speedball, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 27.

Speedball is the revival of the iconic Bitmap Brothers franchise, first launched in 1988. Set in the grim future of 2138, Speedball is a no-holds-barred future sport that is used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations. Matches are fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable and you will need to master high-speed passing, coordination and shooting.

Features

Incredible fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable matches.

Face off in a brutal sport featuring a wide range of teams and arenas.

Take advantage of arena specific obstacles and abilities to gain the upper hand against your opponents.

Slow motion Slam Cam captures the most visceral and brutal tackles.

Arcade-style matches come together with sports management strategy.

management strategy. Organize a team that fits your playstyle based on their individual traits and talents.

Hone your skills against the AI and then compete online or against a friend locally.

Early Access Updates

Since Speedball launched into Early Access in October 2024, Rebellion has continued to add new features and updates that have overhauled the game, including:

New League Mode, which sees 10 teams compete over a season to be crowned champions.

Tutorial system to help new players get up to speed.

Added new Brutal versions of arenas, alongside their Standard variants.

Improved visuals, including upgraded VFX on high impact collisions.

Improved shooting system to allow for better shot placement.

Enhanced gameplay mechanics, including speed, goalkeeping and AI.

Eight new arenas added to the roster.

Dynamic arena traps and obstacles, including flamethrowers, ice shotguns, grind rails and more have been added.

New armor sets and color styles.

