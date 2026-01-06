The Liar Princess and The Blind Prince Launches in Early 2026 for PC - News

NIS America announced the adventure game, The Liar Princess and The Blind Prince, will launch for PC via Steam in Early 2026.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide, while in Japan it is also available for the PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

Deep in the forest, a solitary wolf sings. Charmed by this beautiful voice, a curious prince follows its song only to find and startle the wolf, who blinds him. Together, they embark on a journey to restore his sight. But every gift has a price in this storybook tale of love and loss.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutual misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, disguised as a princess who guides the blind prince through a perilous forest in search of the witch capable of restoring his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile creatures intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger.

Switch between wolf and princess form to dispatch your foes and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending.

Unleash Your Inner Monster –

ransform at will from a princess into a wolf to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful…the forest is no place for a blind prince.

Brute Strength Meets Sharp Wit

Various obstacles will require the wolf’s strength, and others will require the princess’s wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination?

Lost Pages from a Forgotten Tale

With each delicate petal comes a fragment of memories shared by the wolf and the prince. Collect them along your journey and paint a vivid story of tragedy, love, and loss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

