Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Pac-Man Pack Launches January 7

Sega announced the Pac-Man Pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will launch on January 7.

The in-game Pac-Man festival event will also run from January 8 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET until January 11 at 3:59 pm PT / 6:59 pm ET.

View the Pac-Man Pack teaser trailer below:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

