Xbox and EA Veteran Albert Penello Has Died Aged 53 - News

/ 549 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Albert Penello, the Xbox and Electronic Arts veteran, has died at the age of 53 following a battle with cancer, according to Mike Ybarra on social media.

Penello worked at Electronic Arts from 1994 to 2000 as a product marketing manager in which he worked on Need for Speed, James Bond, and more.

He would join Microsoft in October 2000 and would work at Xbox for nearly 18 years. He would help launch the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Kinect, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

Penello would be hired by Amazon in 2018 where he worked on the Luna games platform.

"I found out today that Albert Penello passed away from cancer," said Ybarra. "Incredibly sad to hear this. Albert was a long time Xbox employee and gaming fan.

"I spoke to Albert about a month ago, checking in to see how he was. His spirits were high, his attitude was remarkable given the situation. I will remember Albert as a kind person, sharing, and having an incredible passion for the hobby we all love.... gaming. His energy and commitment were second to none.

"His impact on Xbox was noteworthy. Always debating for the right answer and striving to keep players first.

"I pray for his wife and 12 year old daughter during this difficult time. RIP Albert - and thanks for everything you did for your family, friends, and gaming."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles