Mario Kart World Tops the French Charts, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 484 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has taken first place on the French charts for week 52, 2025, according to SELL.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PS5) is in second place and EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) is in third place. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) took fourth place, while Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Battlefield 6

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 26 Farming Simulator 25 Battlefield 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles