Sega Co-Founder and Arcade Founding Father David Rosen Has Died - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sega co-founder and arcade founding father in Japan David Rosen has died at the age of 95, according to RePlay Magazine.

Rosen died on Christmas Day 2025 at his home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California. His spokesman said he was surrounded by family members when he died.

He founded Sega (known as Service Games at the time) as an amusement operation. It would later release early arcade games like Periscope and Monaco GP. He helped the company expand into North America in the 1960s.

