Hollow Knight: Silksong Wins Steam's Game of the Year for 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 560 Views

Valve has revealed the winners of the 2025 Steam Awards.

Hollow Knight Silksong was the biggest winner as it won the "Game of the Year" award, as well as the "Best Game You Suck At" award.

Everyone with a non-limited Steam accounts were eligible to vote in the Steam Awards with the ability to vote once in each of the eleven categories. 

The winners will receive a physical Steam Awards trophy that is shipped to the developers office and a virtual trophy on the game's Steam store page.

Here is the complete list of the 2025 Steam Awards winners (Winner bolded):

Game of the Year

  • Hollow Knight Silksong
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

VR Game of the Year

  • The Midnight Walk
  • EA Sports F1 25
  • Emissary Zero
  • Le Mans Ultimate
  • Pavlov

Labor of Love

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dota 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky
  • Rust

Best Game on Steam Deck

  • Hades 2
  • Ball x Pit
  • Clover Pit
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  • Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Better With Friends

  • PEAK
  • Battlefield 6
  • R.E.P.O.
  • Schedule I
  • Split Fiction

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Silent Hill f
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Dream BBQ
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • My Little Puppy

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Escape from Duckov
  • Europa Universalis 5
  • Mage Arena

Best Game You Suck At

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Path of Exile 2
  • Where Winds Meet

Best Soundtrack

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Deltarune
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Rift of the NecroDancer
  • Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

  • Dispatch
  • Dying Light: The Beast
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • No, I'm Not A Human
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

  • RV There Yet?
  • Chill With You: Lo-Fi Story
  • Megabonk
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Slime Rancher 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Mr.GameCrazy (3 hours ago)

Congrats to Hollow Knight Silksong! Will be playing it very soon!

  • 0