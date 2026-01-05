Hollow Knight: Silksong Wins Steam's Game of the Year for 2025 - News

/ 560 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Valve has revealed the winners of the 2025 Steam Awards.

Hollow Knight Silksong was the biggest winner as it won the "Game of the Year" award, as well as the "Best Game You Suck At" award.

Everyone with a non-limited Steam accounts were eligible to vote in the Steam Awards with the ability to vote once in each of the eleven categories.

The winners will receive a physical Steam Awards trophy that is shipped to the developers office and a virtual trophy on the game's Steam store page.

Here is the complete list of the 2025 Steam Awards winners (Winner bolded):

Game of the Year

Hollow Knight Silksong

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

VR Game of the Year

The Midnight Walk

EA Sports F1 25

Emissary Zero

Le Mans Ultimate

Pavlov

Labor of Love

Baldur's Gate 3

Dota 2

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Rust

Best Game on Steam Deck

Hades 2

Ball x Pit

Clover Pit

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Better With Friends

PEAK

Battlefield 6

R.E.P.O.

Schedule I

Split Fiction

Outstanding Visual Style

Silent Hill f

Doom: The Dark Ages

Dream BBQ

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

My Little Puppy

Most Innovative Gameplay

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Escape from Duckov

Europa Universalis 5

Mage Arena

Best Game You Suck At

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Marvel Rivals

Path of Exile 2

Where Winds Meet

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deltarune

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Rift of the NecroDancer

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Dispatch

Dying Light: The Beast

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

No, I'm Not A Human

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

RV There Yet?

Chill With You: Lo-Fi Story

Megabonk

Powerwash Simulator 2

Slime Rancher 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles