Final Fantasy IX Character Designer Toshiyuki Itahana Has Left Square Enix

Final Fantasy IX main character designer Toshiyuki Itahana announced he left Square Enix to work as a freelancer.

"As I began thinking seriously about preparing myself to continue drawing for many years to come, I decided to leave Square Enix at the end of last year," said Itahana.

"Last year marked a major milestone with the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX, a truly significant event, and I was deeply grateful to see so many people celebrating Final Fantasy IX.

"With the illustration work and supervision related to the 25th anniversary now complete, I feel a strong sense of accomplishment in having fulfilled the role entrusted to me. At the same time, I felt this was the right moment to draw a line under this chapter and take on new challenges."

He added, "From here on, I will be working as a freelance illustrator and character designer. While remaining deeply grateful for all the connections I’ve been fortunate to receive through my work so far, I hope to draw upon my experience and continue creating a wide variety of new artwork.

"At the moment, I’m still finding my way—listening to advice and learning from senior freelance illustrators—but if you happen to come across my work somewhere, I would be truly happy if you could support me.

"To everyone who played the games I worked on at Square Enix, and to all those I had the pleasure of working with over the years, thank you very much. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude, and I sincerely hope for your continued support in the future.

"May this new year be an exceptionally happy one for all of you."

