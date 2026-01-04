Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass Launches February 5 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Electric Airship and developer Starseed Game announced the Japanese-style RPG, Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2018.

The console versions of the game will have "new never-before seen levels," enhanced visuals, a new font, CRT filter, expert difficulty mode, new enemies, and more.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass is a Japanese-style RPG made by a guy from Texas. It was very much influenced by Super Nintendo Entertainment System-era JRPGs—particularly Earthbound, Final Fantasy V, and the Breath of Fire series, among others. It was also heavily influenced by Yume Nikki.

The game takes place in the dream of an eight-year-old boy. When an alien entity appears and threatens his family and the stability of the dream world itself, Jimmy sets out on an adventure to save his family and eradicate the threat of the Pulsating Mass. Along the way, Jimmy will have to work with his family, confront his own shortcomings, and brave the creeping nightmares of his subconscious.

Features:

Full-length Japanese-style RPG.

Classic turn-based combat with some modern sensibilities.

A big emphasis on exploration.

As an empathetic kid, Jimmy gains the ability to imagine himself as several of the monsters he meets, allowing him to interact with the world in new ways.

These different transformations can also be leveled up, granting Jimmy higher stats and new abilities.

A story for adults delivered from the perspective of a child.

Jokes.

Unspeakable horrors.

