Switch 2 Outsells Lifetime Sales of Wii U, Dreamcast, and PS Vita in UK

The Nintendo Switch 2 has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U, Sega Dreamcast, and PlayStation Vita in the UK, according to NielsenIQ data reported by the editor-In-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring on social media.

"Nintendo Switch 2 has now outsold Wii U, Sega Dreamcast and PlayStation Vita in the UK," said Dring.

He also revealed Switch 2 first year sales in the UK are "a reasonably chunk above" the first year of the Switch in 2017.

The PlayStation Vita has sold an estimated 740,000 units and the Wii U an estimated 590,000 units in the UK lifetime, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch also sold an estimated 700,000 units in its first year. This would put the first year sales of the Switch 2 somewhere above 740,000 units.

Dring did state that Nintendo is weaker in the UK than PlayStation and Xbox. The UK is the biggest European market for the PlayStation and Xbox, while it is the third biggest for Nintendo after France and Germany.

"Nintendo is a weaker performer in the UK. Whereas the UK is the No.1 European market for PS and Xbox, it’s No.3 for Nintendo (behind France and Germany).

"Europe is a complex market. So many languages. And Nintendo did historically treat it as an afterthought. Games arrived late frequently. Nintendo is also the only one of the 3 console makers whose European HQ is not based in the UK."

