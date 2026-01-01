Steam Shares Best-Selling Games of 2025 - Battlefield 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Silksong, More - Sales

Valve has released the list of the most popular games on Steam in 2025.

The Platinum list reveals the top 12 best-selling games on Steam by gross revenue. The order is random, so it isn't known what the best-selling game on Steam for the year was.

There are a number of AAA titles - Battlefield 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more - on the list, as well as some indie games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Schedule I.

Here are the Platinum best-selling games on Steam as measured by gross revenue (in alphabetical order):

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Borderlands 4

Dune: Awakening

EA Sports FC 26

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Schedule I

Sid Meier's Civilization 7

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

