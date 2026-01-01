Steam Shares Best-Selling Games of 2025 - Battlefield 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Silksong, More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 3,095 Views
Valve has released the list of the most popular games on Steam in 2025.
The Platinum list reveals the top 12 best-selling games on Steam by gross revenue. The order is random, so it isn't known what the best-selling game on Steam for the year was.
There are a number of AAA titles - Battlefield 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more - on the list, as well as some indie games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Schedule I.
Here are the Platinum best-selling games on Steam as measured by gross revenue (in alphabetical order):
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Borderlands 4
- Dune: Awakening
- EA Sports FC 26
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Schedule I
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
Hollow Knight is so cheap and is still there in the revenue list. Must have sold ridiculously well.
Battlefield toppled COD.
Impact of gamepass?
I’m a little surprised not seeing Clair on this list…
It's based on revenue and Clair Obscur was slightly cheaper ($50) and has regional pricing(you can buy if for around $23-25 in a bunch of Asian countries just now).
It sold 5m across all platforms. Silksong did 7m but is less than half the price so you'd think Clair would be above it on revenue. KCD2 also sold less with 4m while being only slightly more expensive and having bigger discounts.
Clair probably has a higher ratio of sales on PlayStation than these two titles.
should be pretty obvious that Silksong and KCD2 have a higher ratio on Steam as Clair. The other two are pretty much PC games which also release on console but those franchises got big because of Steam/PC. Also pretty sure that Clair is much closer to place 13 than to place 24 in the Gold category.
Call of Duty didn't make the top12 ?
I mean, CoD was never that big on Steam but it still managed to reach the top 12 the last years. But we all know it flopped hard this time (for a CoD game). Battlefield killed a lot of CoD sales but even without BF this CoD would've sold less as the years before. To release two Black Ops games after another wasn't the best idea either lol.
Who presents the Top 12 sellers in alphabetical order?
you can present them whatever you like but Steam doesn't want to let people know the exact positions.
Wonder why rhey wouldn't rank them in order of revenue/units?
It's a bit surprising to see Civ VII on this list after the negative reception it has had. And the same goes for MH Wilds with its awful optimization complains.
That is true to an extend. Capcom has confirmed in its fiscal reports that Wilds hasn't sold as well as previous MH games, so word of mouth has certainly had an impact on that game, and it wouldn't surprise me if it's a similar story with Civ.
It is possible that first week/month sales were so high that those were enough to give the games a place in the Platinum chart. After all, both were very hyped games.
I agree, there must've been some effect due to the negative reception. Pre-order and 'initial' sales are also a thing like you said, since we don't necessarily know if the games are good or not at that point. I'm just saying that in some cases, maybe including these, the majority might not care about the issues enough for the games to do too badly, but of course there's always some effect.
I guess it also helps that the franchises are huge, relatively speaking.