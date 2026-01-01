Konami Game Enchanted Wonderland Rated for Switch - News

posted 8 hours ago

Unannounced game from Konami, Enchanted Wonderland, has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Read the ESRB summary below:

Enchanted Wonderland is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB with Mild Fantasy Violence. Also includes Users Interact.

This is an adventure game in which players explore a magical world to gather joy and resurrect a theme park. Players interact with characters, learn magic, and engage in different theme park attractions / mini games. Among the several mini-games, one space-themed attraction involves shooting lasers at UFOs; flashing and small explosions my occur when space ships are hit.

