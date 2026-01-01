CD Projekt Sells PC Game Store GOG to Co-Founder - News

CD Projekt announced it is selling the PC game store GOG to co-founder Michał Kiciński.

Kiciński is purchasing 100 percent of the shares in GOG for PLN 90.7 million ($25.2 million USD) in the deal, which includes CD Projekt and GOG signing a distribution agreement that will see CD Projekt Red upcoming games release on the platform.

"With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move," said CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski.

"For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it’s going into very good hands — we are convinced that with the support of Michał Kiciński, one of GOG’s co-founders, its future will be full of great projects and successes.

"We would like to thank the GOG team for years of fruitful cooperation and wish them all the best. And to the GOG community, I say ‘see you around’, because our upcoming releases will naturally be available on GOG as well."

Kiciński added, "I believe that CD Projekt, with its exceptional AAA games, will stand, as always, behind the GOG offering — making GOG the best place on the planet to purchase The Witcher and Cyberpunk games, both existing titles and the new ones we all anticipate so much.

"As a mature gamer, I often play classic games myself and deeply admire the creativity behind many of them. I truly believe that well-crafted classics can deliver as much joy as new releases. When it comes to pure playability, timeless games often prove to be really the safe choice, especially in a market flooded with gazillions of low-quality smaller games.

"Beyond preserving classics, GOG has always sought out new games with a retro spirit. I am personally involved in the development of a few games like that, and they will certainly make their strong appearance on GOG in 2026."

