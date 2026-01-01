ARC Raiders Remains in 1st on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

ARC Raiders has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 1, 2026, which ended December 30, 2025.

Steam Deck remained in second place, Battlefield 6 is up two spots to third place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped one spot to fourth place. Baldur's Gate 3 is down one spot to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to sixth place.

Dispatch is up two spots to seventh place and Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II fell three spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders Steam Deck Battlefield 6 Where Winds Meet Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Baldur's Gate 3 EA Sports FC 26 Apex legends Dispatch

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

