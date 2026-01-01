Splatoon 3 Rated for Switch 2 - News

Splatoon 3 has been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information(PEGI).

Splatoon 3 first released for the Nintendo Switch in September 2022. Nintendo has yet to officially announced a Switch 2 version of the game.

Read details on the game below:

Ink, swim, and splat in the freshest shooter around

Enter 4-on-4 ink-slinging battles in this colorful action shooter packed with style and attitude. As a squid-like Inkling, quickly cover your surroundings (and opponents) in ink with wild weaponry and swim through your own color to sneak and splat. Dive into the fresh fun with family and friends and make waves as a team. Get splatted by an opponent? No sweat! The goal in Turf War is to cover the most ground, so respawn and jump back into the inky action.



Keep it current with rotating items, seasonal catalogs, and special events



Variety is the spice of an Inkling’s life, so check out shops daily for a changing array of gear that is as fashionable as it is functional. Timed events like Splatfests bring different types of chaotic competition and content updates add even more weapons and stages. Earn points to get in-game items from season-specific catalogs to dress up your own personal locker and show your style.



Use inky new abilities and weapons to compete, cooperate, or clear up the mystery of the Fuzzy Ooze



Dynamic new moves like the Squid Surge and Squid Roll will help you and your fellow Inklings cover more ground and avoid enemy ink. Take aim with the bow-like Stringer and get slash happy with sword-like Splatanas—these new weapon types join an arsenal of fresh special weapons and sub weapons, too. Work together to collect Golden Eggs and fend off brand-new swarms of invading Salmonids in the co-op Salmon Run mode. Tackle a solo adventure alongside a Smallfry companion to solve the mystery of the Fuzzy Ooze in the offline story mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

