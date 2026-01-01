Falcom is Developing Unannounced Trails and Ys Games - News

Falcom in a recent investor presentation published by Nikkei (via Gematsu) revealed the company has unannounced Trails and Ys games in development.

The company also plans to release a second game in addition to Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter in 2026.

Here is the list of recently released and upcoming Falcom games:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon (PS5, PS4) – Now Available

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (Switch) – Now Available

Ys X: Proud Nordics (Switch 2) – Now Available

Ys VII: Lacrimosa of DANA / Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5) – Now Available

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS5) – Now Available

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS5) – Now Available

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Now Available

Zemuria Grand Odyssey 19999 – XXXXX (Music) – Now Available

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Original Soundtrack (Music) – December 2025

Ys X: Proud Nordics (PS5) – February 2026

Falcom Acoustics 3 (Music) – March 2026

Ported Title (TBA) – 2026

New Title (TBA) – 2026

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – 2026

Here is a list of Falcom's mid to long-term software release goals:

[Title G] Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Switch) – May 2025

PlayStation 5 Ported Titles (PS5) – June to August 2025 Ys VII: Lacrimosa of DANA Ys IX: Monstrum Nox The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Ys X: Proud Nordics (Switch 2) – July 2025

[Title B] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – September 2025

Ys X: Proud Nordics (PS5) – February 2026

Unannounced Ported Title (TBA) – In Development

Unannounced Switch 2 Ported Title (TBA) – In Development

[Title C] Tokyo Xanadu New Project (TBA) – In Development

[Title D] Unannounced Title (TBA) – In Development

[Title H] Unannounced New Trails Series Title – In Development

[Title I] Unannounced New Ys Series Title – In Development

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

