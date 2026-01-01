Stardew Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Now Available - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer ConcernedApe have announced Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop for $14.99.

Users who own the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free using the Upgrade Pack.

Read details on the game below:

You’re moving to the valley…

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley.

Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!

Now with Multiplayer! Invite up to seven players to join you in the valley! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources, and build relationships with townspeople or each other. As more hands are better than one, players have the option to scale profit margin on produce sold for a more challenging experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Features

With intuitive mouse controls, placing furniture and organizing your inventory is easy.

Local split-screen cooperative supports up to four players.

cooperative supports up to four players. Online multiplayer supports up to eight players.

With Game Share, just one copy is all it takes—invite up to three friends to play, even if they don’t own the game.

