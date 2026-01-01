2XKO Launches January 20, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Riot Games have announced the free-to-play fighting game, 2XKO, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 20, 2026.

The game first released in Early Access for PC in October 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Team up. Tag in.

Welcome to 2XKO, the free-to-play fighting game from the makers of League of Legends and VALORANT.

Two-Versus-Two Combat

In 2XKO, good teamwork makes the difference between victory and defeat. Fight solo to control both champions on your team, or grab a friend to duo with. Switch up your game every match with Fuses, powerful playstyle modifiers that change the rules your team plays by.

Legendary Fighters

League of Legends‘ iconic champions take the stage with fresh movesets inspired by the MOBA and reimagined for fighting games. Immerse yourself in the world of Runeterra with beautifully crafted stages, cutting-edge 2D graphics, and original music tracks that bring your battles to life.

Lobbies and Matchmaking

Step into a virtual arcade where your next duo partner—or rival—awaits. Ranked, Casual, and Private lobbies let you play your way whether you wanna compete, spectate, or just mash. Plus, with best-in-class rollback netcode and anti-cheat systems, 2XKO delivers fair, lag-free gameplay every time you queue up.

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

