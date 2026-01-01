Sword and Fairy 4: Remake Trailer Released - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher CubeGame and developer UP software have released a trailer for the single-player turn-based RPG, Sword and Fairy 4: Remake.

Sword and Fairy 4: Remake is in development for consoles and PC.

View the trailer below:

