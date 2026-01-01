MUSYNX: RETURN Announced for PC - News

Publisher Wave Game and developer I-Inferno have announced rhythm game, MUSYNX: RETURN, for PC Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The beloved indie rhythm game MUSYNX returns! Back to classic gameplay roots—bringing you a pure rhythm gaming experience!

Authentic Drop-Note Rhythm Gameplay

Features classic four-lane and six-lane falling-note mechanics, combined with a clear and intuitive visual presentation, allowing smooth performance of complex tracks and delivering satisfying rhythmic flow.

Real Instrument Key Sound Feedback

Each note is paired with its own instrument sound, combined with low-latency audio technology, moving away from simple beat sounds to deliver a more realistic performance experience.

New Two-Lane Mode for Easy Entry

Playable with just two fingers, allowing players to quickly enjoy rhythm gameplay, and making it easy for beginners to get started.

Nine Difficulty Configurations Covering All Skill Levels

Each track includes two-key / four-key / six-key layouts with three difficulty levels each, so both newcomers and experienced players can find suitable charts.

Fast Access to Gameplay

Enter the performance screen in as little as 10 seconds after launch, with no unnecessary waiting.

High-Quality Visuals With 4K Support

A premium science-fiction military-style visual design combined with 4K ultra-high-definition display support delivers an immersive visual experience.

Professional Timing Feedback and Performance Statistics

Provides adjustable timing error indicators and detailed performance data at the results screen, helping players continuously improve their skills.

Ongoing Updates and Expanding Music Library

Additional original tracks will be added via downloadable content in the future. The base game includes 20 original songs at launch.

All audio content in this game contains no AI-generated elements. Some visual assets include AI-generated content. Please consider this before purchasing.

