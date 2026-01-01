Fruit Mountain Party Launches in Spring 2026 for Switch 2 and Switch - News

Developer BeXide announced the multiplayer 3D puzzle game, Fruit Mountain Party, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in spring 2026.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2025.

View the Switch 2 and Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A brand new game in the hit 3D puzzle game Fruit Mountain where you combine fruits to make them bigger is finally here!

This time, it’s fruit battles!? There are plenty of versus modes that everyone can enjoy!

Get together for online or local multiplayer and have a blast!

Keep stacking those fruits!

Heated Online Battle Mode

Compete with friends and players from around the world in a battle mode for up to four players!

Will you compete in a serious time attack? Or maybe a chaotic battle full of items and unexpected accidents?

Get ready for exciting matches with a variety of rules!

Single-Player Mode Supports Rankings

The single-player mode is still available!

Compete with players from around the world for the highest score!

Easy to Play

Simply throw fruits and stack them on the plate.

Combine fruits of the same kind to make them bigger!

Game over if the fruits fall off the plate!

Create big fruits or trigger chains to boost your score with combo!

Hone your stacking skills and compete with your rivals!

