Front Mission 3: Remake Launches January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Front Mission 3: Remake, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on January 30, 2026 for $34.99 / €34.99.

The remake first released for the Nintendo Switch in June 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The tactical RPG classic returns! Front Mission 3: Remake is the third chapter in the iconic series beloved by fans worldwide. Step into the role of Kazuki and Ryogo as tensions rise across volatile military zones. With the fate of the region hanging in the balance, command towering Wanzers and lead your squad through intense, turn-based battles.

Story

Front Mission 3: Remake is a tactical RPG set in a future where nations and corporations compete for dominance in a world shaped by powerful mechs called Wanzers. The game follows two diverging storylines based on an early choice made by the protagonist, Kazuki Takemura. Both narratives focus on a global conspiracy involving secret weapons, corporate greed, and nationalistic agendas.

The game begins with Kazuki and his best friend Ryogo unwittingly becoming embroiled in a military conflict after a routine delivery to a military base. Depending on the player’s choice, Kazuki either joins up with his sister Alisa, or with an operative investigating a covert weapon project M.I.D.A.S., Emma Klamsky.

In both routes, themes of loyalty, family, and the ethics of technology are explored as Kazuki and his team fight to uncover the truth and prevent catastrophic consequences.

Features:

Two Different Engaging Storylines – Dive into two immersive storylines defined by your choices in the game, each offering unique perspectives and challenges.

– Dive into two immersive storylines defined by your choices in the game, each offering unique perspectives and challenges. Improved Graphics and Animations – Enjoy remade visuals and smoother animations suited to modern needs.

– Enjoy remade visuals and smoother animations suited to modern needs. Reorchestrated Music – Immerse yourself in a new approach to a classic soundtrack.

– Immerse yourself in a new approach to a classic soundtrack. Wanzers’ Camo Customization – Personalize your Wanzers with new customizable camouflage options for a unique battlefield look.

– Personalize your Wanzers with new customizable camouflage options for a unique battlefield look. New Quick Combat Mode – Jump straight into the action with the fast-paced battle mode.

