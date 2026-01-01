First-Person Horror Game Caput Mortum Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher Black Lantern Collective and developer WildArts have announced the first-person horror game, Caput Mortum, is now available for the Nintendo Switch for $11.99.

The game previously released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Caput Mortum is a short first-person horror experience inspired by retro 3D dungeon crawlers and survival horror games. Delve into a tower of forgotten nightmares, where every step could be your last. Overcome horrors from beyond death and unlock the secrets of forbidden knowledge.

Slow Burn Horror

Close the lights, put on headphones, and immerse yourself in the game’s macabre world. Behind every door lurks a new terror, and in every corner a key to some eldritch secret. Pay close attention to your surroundings, overcome unique puzzles, and piece together the events that took place within the tower. How deep are you willing to go, and what terrible truths will you uncover?

Nightmarish Beings

You must stay vigilant, as varied monsters roam the abandoned halls of the tower and won’t hesitate to attack. Stealth past them, fight back, or perhaps… something else? Just be mindful of your health. There are only so many healing items in the game. This is old school, remember?

Unique Controls

Play with a control scheme reminiscent of old-school dungeon crawlers that makes you feel more vulnerable, and control your right hand separately to interact with objects and attack creatures. Several control options are available!

Controller (Default) – The recommended way of playing Caput Mortum. The controls make you feel vulnerable while remaining fair.

– The recommended way of playing Caput Mortum. The controls make you feel vulnerable while remaining fair. Controller (King’s Field) – For nostalgic players! You can control the camera and move your character like in the King’s Field games.

– For nostalgic players! You can control the camera and move your character like in the King’s Field games. Controller (Modern) – For players who want to use a controller with a more familiar control scheme.

– For players who want to use a controller with a more familiar control scheme. Keyboard Only – If you don’t own a controller but still want the feeling of vulnerability, this is the option for you! Control the camera and your hand with the arrow keys.

– If you don’t own a controller but still want the feeling of vulnerability, this is the option for you! Control the camera and your hand with the arrow keys. Keyboard and Mouse – This is for players wanting a more familiar experience. Control the camera and your hand with the mouse.

