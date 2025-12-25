Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 221K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,729 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 21, 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in second place with sales of 72,820 units, while the Switch 2 version is in third place with sales of 54,096 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 26,323 units, while the Switch 1 version is in sixth place with sales of 22,898 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in fourth place with sales 49,220units, Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 16,165 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 16,038 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 14,268 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 13,352 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 221,033 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 38,184 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 19,307 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 184 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 115,729 (2,573,736) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 72,820 (1,470,354) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 54,096 (957,286) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 49,220 (377,044) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 26,323 (158,381) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 22,898 (199,905) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 16,165 (419,948) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,038 (4,094,207) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 14,268 (111,628) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,352 (8,297,279)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 221,033 (3,583,810) Switch OLED Model – 18,864 (9,383,918) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,231 (1,103,941) Switch Lite – 12,641 (6,792,689) Switch – 6,679 (20,206,761) PlayStation 5 – 4,149 (5,865,430) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,927 (309,607) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 97 (24,502) Xbox Series S – 50 (340,290) Xbox Series X – 37 (323,838) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,930,136)

