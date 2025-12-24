Danganronpa Series Ships Over 10 Million Units - Sales

Spike Chunsoft announced the Danganronpa series has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The Danganronpa series includes the following games:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp

The next entry in the series, Danganronpa 2×2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

