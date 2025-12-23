Bloober Team on Nintendo Exclusive: 'Fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill' to Feel at Home - News

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in an interview with Nintendo Insider teased its upcoming Nintendo exclusive Project M.

"You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it’s still too early to talk about it," said Babieno. "We’re confident that we’ll be able to share the first details very soon.

"What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware."

Babieno added, "Without the support of the incredible people at Nintendo, this game would never have had a chance to exist. Their trust guided and empowered us at every step of the journey."

Bloober Team most recently released the survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 5.

The studio has also developed the remake of Silent Hill 2, the Layers of Fear series, The Medium, and more.

